L'acteur Rick Moranis est agressé près de Central Park
1 #1
Inscrit: 05/07/2017 18:29
NYPD NEWS - WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips
Contribution le : Hier 23:23:38
0 #2
Inscrit: 30/08/2016 07:02
INY
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:32:27
