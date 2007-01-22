Greenpeace - There's a Monster in My Kitchen



Le studio Cartoon Saloon (Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) signe pour Greenpeace un joli court-métrage animé nommé "There's a Monster in My Kitchen" sur les liens entre la surproduction mondiale de viande et la déforestation.



Avec Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar dans Narcos) à la voix off





There's a monster in my kitchen

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:35:29