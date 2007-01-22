Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Zertyy
Greenpeace - There's a Monster in My Kitchen
Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Le studio Cartoon Saloon (Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) signe pour Greenpeace un joli court-métrage animé nommé "There's a Monster in My Kitchen" sur les liens entre la surproduction mondiale de viande et la déforestation.

Avec Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar dans Narcos) à la voix off


There's a monster in my kitchen

Swe_33
Re: Greenpeace - There's a Monster in My Kitchen
Inscrit: 31/05/2009 02:27
Superbe cette animation !

