Greenpeace - There's a Monster in My Kitchen

|Zertyy
Serial Locker
Le studio Cartoon Saloon (Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) signe pour Greenpeace un joli court-métrage animé nommé "There's a Monster in My Kitchen" sur les liens entre la surproduction mondiale de viande et la déforestation.
Avec Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar dans Narcos) à la voix off
There's a monster in my kitchen
|Swe_33
Je m'installe
Superbe cette animation !
