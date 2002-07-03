Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
Camion UPS vs Arbre + Un automobiliste évite un piéton
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 67930
Karma: 30228
Un camion UPS rentre dans un arbre à Merced, Californie


UPS Truck Takes Out Tree Branch || ViralHog

Un automobiliste évite une femme sur un passage pour piétons à Saratov en Russie


Car Swerves Around Pedestrian at the Last Moment || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:14:56
Signaler

Loom-
Re: Camion UPS vs Arbre + Un automobiliste évite un piéton
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Post(s): 6016
Karma: 2494
1/ " Ups ! désolé ."

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:20:13
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.