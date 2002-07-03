Camion UPS vs Arbre + Un automobiliste évite un piéton
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002
Un camion UPS rentre dans un arbre à Merced, Californie
UPS Truck Takes Out Tree Branch || ViralHog
Un automobiliste évite une femme sur un passage pour piétons à Saratov en Russie
Car Swerves Around Pedestrian at the Last Moment || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:14:56
|Loom-
Inscrit: 24/04/2013
1/ " Ups ! désolé ."
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:20:13
