Camion UPS vs Arbre + Un automobiliste évite un piéton



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 67930 Karma: 30228

Un camion UPS rentre dans un arbre à Merced, Californie





UPS Truck Takes Out Tree Branch || ViralHog



Un automobiliste évite une femme sur un passage pour piétons à Saratov en Russie





Car Swerves Around Pedestrian at the Last Moment || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:14:56