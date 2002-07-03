Un goéland vole une fourchette + Ouvrir sa portière au mauvais moment
Un goéland vole une fourchette + Ouvrir sa portière au mauvais moment
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 67958
Karma: 30257
Un goéland vole une fourchette à Istanbul en Turquie
Seagull Flies Off With Food And Fork || ViralHog
Il ouvre sa portière au passage d'un scooter
Bad Timing with Truck Door || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:48
|Milot
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 31/10/2014 13:06
Post(s): 6320
Karma: 4132
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:50:56
