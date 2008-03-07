Another Brick In The Wall excellente reprise à la guitare
Je suis accro
Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall - Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar (Kent Nishimura)
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:28:03
|borntoswim
Je m'installe
@seal60 Même le solo y est, très sympa!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:53:35
|petrou
Je poste trop
Wow, génial !!!
Hyper propre !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:23:53
|alfosynchro
J'aime glander ici
Sympa ! Moi, même au triangle je n'arriverais pas à suivre.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:34:34
