Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



seal60
Another Brick In The Wall excellente reprise à la guitare
 2  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 07/03/2008 22:08
Post(s): 1036
Karma: 1778

Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall - Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar (Kent Nishimura)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:28:03
Signaler

borntoswim
Re: Another Brick In The Wall excellente reprise à la guitare
 0  #2
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 21/05/2015 14:35
Post(s): 362
Karma: 427
@seal60 Même le solo y est, très sympa!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:53:35
Signaler

petrou
Re: Another Brick In The Wall excellente reprise à la guitare
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 16/12/2014 16:43
Post(s): 13096
Karma: 6787
Wow, génial !!!

Hyper propre !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:23:53
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Another Brick In The Wall excellente reprise à la guitare
 0  #4
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 7778
Karma: 3302
Sympa ! Moi, même au triangle je n'arriverais pas à suivre.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:34:34
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.