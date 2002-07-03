Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
[FAIL] VR + Ski + Champagne
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 68135
Karma: 30533
Réalité virtuelle Fail


Woman Runs Into Wall While Playing VR Video Game - 1154260

Ski Fail


Guy Falls From Railing While Skiing - 1154517

Champagne Fail


Champagne Spills After Cork Popping Surprise || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:57:49
Signaler

Wiliwilliam
Re: [FAIL] VR
 0  #2
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 31169
Karma: 9477
On est un peu spoile par la miniature mais ça donne quand même le smile 😃

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:59:15
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.