Sacrifier un téléphone pas cher pour faire une belle vidéo
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 68233
Karma: 30646
Il jette un téléphone en haut d'une cage d'escalier


sacrificed the cheap phone to get this videoo

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:48:02
Signaler

Wiliwilliam
Re: Sacrifier un téléphone pas cher pour faire une belle vidéo
 0  #2
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 31243
Karma: 9524
je ne m'attendais pas à la chute 😃 (celle de la vidéo hein ... bref ... vous avez compris)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:54:42
Signaler

Capitaine_Achab
Re: Sacrifier un téléphone pas cher pour faire une belle vidéo
 0  #3
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 13/04 14:12:50
Post(s): 202
Karma: 84
Mais... ça fait trop mal au crâne à regarder !
J'suis fatigué ...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:09:23
Signaler

Variel
Re: Sacrifier un téléphone pas cher pour faire une belle vidéo
 0  #4
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 12442
Karma: 4362
"You, finally awake. You tried to cross the border…"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:23:39
Signaler


