Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 68295 Karma: 30725

Haltères Fail





Man Drops Heavy Barbell on His Neck While Working Out At Gym - 1146072



Fontaine Fail





Guy Running Near Water Fountain Slips And Falls Down On Floor - 1154445



Chat Fail





Cat Attempting To Climb Down Roof Slips And Falls Down - 1159787



VTT Fail





Guy Attempting To Jump Off Stone Platform Crashes Into Tree - 1154460

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:04:25