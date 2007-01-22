Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté
 Bas   Précédent   Suivant  Le sujet est verrouillé



THE_ROYE
L'entretien des immeubles, ça coûte trop cher
 0  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 04/04/2016 01:23
Post(s): 934
Karma: 563


The Intrepid Journalism - In Vladivostok, a man  was removing ice from his windshield when all of a sudden he heard a noise and took cover.  A two ton slab of concrete came loose and fell from above barely missing him but leaving his automobile totally wrecked.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:57:08
Signaler

Zertyy
Re: L'entretien des immeubles, ça coûte trop cher
 0  #2
Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Post(s): 18822
Karma: 5359
DJP : https://www.koreus.com/video/surprise-deneiger-voiture.html

*Bam*

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:07:33
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant

 Le sujet est verrouillé 





Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.