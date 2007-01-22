|THE_ROYE
L'entretien des immeubles, ça coûte trop cher
The Intrepid Journalism - In Vladivostok, a man was removing ice from his windshield when all of a sudden he heard a noise and took cover. A two ton slab of concrete came loose and fell from above barely missing him but leaving his automobile totally wrecked.
