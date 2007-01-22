L'entretien des immeubles, ça coûte trop cher



Je suis accro Inscrit: 04/04/2016 01:23 Post(s): 934 Karma: 563





The Intrepid Journalism - In Vladivostok, a man was removing ice from his windshield when all of a sudden he heard a noise and took cover. A two ton slab of concrete came loose and fell from above barely missing him but leaving his automobile totally wrecked.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:57:08