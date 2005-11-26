Pub Lego pour les fêtes de fin d'année



Je poste trop Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 42987 Karma: 19104

Une publicité Lego avec la chanson « What A Wonderful World » pour les fêtes de fin d'année.





And I think to myself... that’s the 2020 LEGO holiday season ad! Noël

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:20:49