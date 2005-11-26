Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Skwatek
Pub Lego pour les fêtes de fin d'année
 1  #1
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Une publicité Lego avec la chanson « What A Wonderful World » pour les fêtes de fin d'année.


And I think to myself... that’s the 2020 LEGO holiday season ad! Noël

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:20:49
alfosynchro
Re: Pub Lego pour les fêtes de fin d'année
 0  #2
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
L'ego a de l'avenir devant lui !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:56:17
