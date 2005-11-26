|Staffie
|
A Kiev, une jeune fille affronte le verglas
|
|
|
RTÉ News - CCTV footage captured in Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday shows people struggling to walk downhill due to ice covering the street in the city centre. Over 4,000 sweepers were deployed to remove the ice from the city streets.
|
|
|
