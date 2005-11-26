Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Staffie
A Kiev, une jeune fille affronte le verglas
 2  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 05/07/2017 18:29
Post(s): 1192
Karma: 1328


RTÉ News - CCTV footage captured in Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday shows people struggling to walk downhill due to ice covering the street in the city centre. Over 4,000 sweepers were deployed to remove the ice from the city streets.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:09:26
Signaler

Skwatek
Re: A Kiev, une jeune fille affronte le verglas
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 43106
Karma: 19291
djp

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:50:49
Signaler


