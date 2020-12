Je suis accro Inscrit: 22/06/2012 13:34 Post(s): 1048 Karma: 280





Nevsehir, Turkey:



A goat, a sheep, and three lambs have been terrorizing people in the streets... Nevsehir, Turkey:A goat, a sheep, and three lambs have been terrorizing people in the streets... https://t.co/vt6mhfTeoo

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:49:21