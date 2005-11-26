|Skwatek
|
Mamadou Diallo confond le socle avec son trophée
|
|
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
|
Suite à la victoire de Grenoble face à Troyes (2-0), l'attaquant Mamadou Diallo, élu Homme du match, confond le socle avec son trophée.
#GF38ESTAC
Mamadou Diallo, notre homme du match ! https://t.co/KQcDkAlUjF
|Interfector
|
|
Inscrit: 20/04/2014 16:01
|
Le gars faut pas lui faire une remise de prix sous l'arc de triomphe ^^
