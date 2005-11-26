Mamadou Diallo confond le socle avec son trophée

Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

#GF38ESTAC



Mamadou Diallo, notre homme du match ! Suite à la victoire de Grenoble face à Troyes (2-0), l'attaquant Mamadou Diallo, élu Homme du match, confond le socle avec son trophée.#GF38ESTACMamadou Diallo, notre homme du match ! https://t.co/KQcDkAlUjF

Je suis accro Inscrit: 20/04/2014 16:01 Post(s): 1392 Karma: 1473 Le gars faut pas lui faire une remise de prix sous l'arc de triomphe ^^

