Mamadou Diallo confond le socle avec son trophée
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 43170
Karma: 19408
Suite à la victoire de Grenoble face à Troyes (2-0), l'attaquant Mamadou Diallo, élu Homme du match, confond le socle avec son trophée.



🇫🇷 #GF38ESTAC

⚽ Mamadou Diallo, notre homme du match ! https://t.co/KQcDkAlUjF

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:59:46
Signaler

Interfector
Re: Mamadou Diallo confond le socle avec son trophée
 0  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 20/04/2014 16:01
Post(s): 1392
Karma: 1473
Le gars faut pas lui faire une remise de prix sous l'arc de triomphe ^^

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:09:15
Signaler


