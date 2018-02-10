Un homme installe des yeux sur des machines de chantier



Help Desk Inscrit: 10/02/2018 18:13 Post(s): 8346 Karma: 7340







Citation : Explication du type qui a fait ça :

Each eye was between 12" and 18" tall. Made of thin plywood with an off-center bolt to make it googly. There's a large magnet epoxied on the back to hold it in the machine.



ETA: I actually work for the company that will occupy that building (after it's torn down and rebuilt). We reached out to the demolition team via our contractor to see if they would let us do this. The constraints were that we would not be allowed on the site; they couldn't promise the eyes wouldn't get destroyed; they had to be easy to install and not interfere with the operation of the machines. I think I made 16 pairs of eyes total, and most only lasted a day or two before falling off, but the demolition team also thought it was wonderful.

(la flemme de traduire)



Plus de vidéos et de photos Citation :(la flemme de traduire)Plus de vidéos et de photos ici

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:31:44