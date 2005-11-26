|Skwatek
Un homme chante en japonais + Voiture vs Câble
Un homme chante en japonais en jouant du biwa. Pas très convaincant.
gtfo
Une voiture hors de contrôle se retourne en chevauchant un câble dans une ville en Chine.
alfosynchro
C'est un des rares occidentaux à maîtriser cet instrument, même si ça accroche un peu nos oreilles de gens pas habitués.
Pour comparer :
The Biwa - Traditional song from Japan
