Skwatek
Un homme chante en japonais + Voiture vs Câble
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Un homme chante en japonais en jouant du biwa. Pas très convaincant.


Une voiture hors de contrôle se retourne en chevauchant un câble dans une ville en Chine.


Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:29:50
alfosynchro
Re: Un homme chante en japonais
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
C'est un des rares occidentaux à maîtriser cet instrument, même si ça accroche un peu nos oreilles de gens pas habitués.

Pour comparer :

The Biwa - Traditional song from Japan

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:37:23
