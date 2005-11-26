Un homme chante en japonais + Voiture vs Câble

Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Une voiture hors de contrôle se retourne en chevauchant un câble dans une ville en Chine.



Un homme chante en japonais en jouant du biwa. Pas très convaincant.

Une voiture hors de contrôle se retourne en chevauchant un câble dans une ville en Chine.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:29:50

alfosynchro Re: Un homme chante en japonais

C'est un des rares occidentaux à maîtriser cet instrument, même si ça accroche un peu nos oreilles de gens pas habitués.



Pour comparer :



The Biwa - Traditional song from Japan

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:37:23