Vélo Fail





Cyclist Falls Forward in Front of Car After Using Wrong Brakes to Stop - 1168954



Clou Fail





Guy Falls to the Ground While Taking Out Nail by Hanging Onto it - 1169386



Barre de traction





Guy Smashes to the Ground as Pullup Bar Dislodges During Workout - 1168928

