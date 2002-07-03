[FAIL] Snowboard tracté + Trampolie + Backflip à ski



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 69039 Karma: 31523

Snowboard tracté par une voiture vs Poubelle





Guy Snowboards On Street While Being Pulled By Car Through Rope - 1169653



Trampoline Fail





Guy Jumping On Trampoline Hits His Face On Its Edge - 1168983



Backflip à ski





Guy Learning to Backflip While Skiing Falls Hard After Failing to Rotate Completely - 1168330

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:43:26