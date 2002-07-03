[FAIL] Snowboard tracté + Trampolie + Backflip à ski
|Koreus
|
[FAIL] Snowboard tracté + Trampolie + Backflip à ski
|
1 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69039
Karma: 31523
|
Snowboard tracté par une voiture vs Poubelle
Guy Snowboards On Street While Being Pulled By Car Through Rope - 1169653
Trampoline Fail
Guy Jumping On Trampoline Hits His Face On Its Edge - 1168983
Backflip à ski
Guy Learning to Backflip While Skiing Falls Hard After Failing to Rotate Completely - 1168330
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:43:26
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8236
Karma: 3578
|
2/ On dirait qu'il s'inquiète pour ses dents .
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:00:27
|Signaler