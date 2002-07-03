Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
[FAIL] Snowboard tracté + Trampolie + Backflip à ski
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69039
Karma: 31523
Snowboard tracté par une voiture vs Poubelle


Guy Snowboards On Street While Being Pulled By Car Through Rope - 1169653

Trampoline Fail


Guy Jumping On Trampoline Hits His Face On Its Edge - 1168983

Backflip à ski


Guy Learning to Backflip While Skiing Falls Hard After Failing to Rotate Completely - 1168330

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:43:26
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: [FAIL] Snowboard tracté + Trampolie + Backflip à ski
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8236
Karma: 3578
2/ On dirait qu'il s'inquiète pour ses dents .

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:00:27
Signaler


