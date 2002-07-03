|Koreus
|
Un automobiliste recule dans un motard
|
2 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69101
Karma: 31569
|
Un automobiliste recule dans un motard et il n'est pas content
Man Runs Into Bike While Reversing his Car on Traffic Light and Blames Biker - 1172221
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:06:26
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8271
Karma: 3589
|
Encore un qui veut se faire remplacer le parechoc gratos par l'assurance !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:01:52
|Signaler