Un automobiliste recule dans un motard
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69101
Karma: 31569
Un automobiliste recule dans un motard et il n'est pas content


Man Runs Into Bike While Reversing his Car on Traffic Light and Blames Biker - 1172221

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:06:26
alfosynchro
Re: Un automobiliste recule dans un motard
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8271
Karma: 3589
Encore un qui veut se faire remplacer le parechoc gratos par l'assurance !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:01:52
