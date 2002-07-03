Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
Chanter et danser pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69261
Karma: 31726
Des hommes sur une planche chantent et dansent pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol


Creative Guys Come up with Fun Work Strategy || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:35:15
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Chanter et danser pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8374
Karma: 3669
Le deuxième poteau semble avoir rencontré un obstacle (pierre)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:18:03
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.