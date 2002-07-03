Chanter et danser pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol
Chanter et danser pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Des hommes sur une planche chantent et dansent pour enfoncer un poteau dans le sol
Creative Guys Come up with Fun Work Strategy || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:35:15
|alfosynchro
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Le deuxième poteau semble avoir rencontré un obstacle (pierre)
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:18:03
