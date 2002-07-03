Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
[FAIL] Verglas + Skateboard + Snowboard + Verglas
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 69421
Karma: 31909
Verglas Fail


Husband is Not Used to Standing on Ice || ViralHog

Skateboard Fail


Guy Slips And Faceplants To Ground While Skateboarding On Ramp - 1178157

Snowboard Fail


Guy Faceplants to Snow and Rolls Over While Attempting Snowboarding Trick - 1173727

Verglas Fail


Girl Slips on Patch of Ice and Slams Hard on her Back Right Outside the Front Door - 1178286

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:51:34
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.