[FAIL] Verglas + Skateboard + Snowboard + Verglas



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 69421 Karma: 31909

Verglas Fail





Husband is Not Used to Standing on Ice || ViralHog



Skateboard Fail





Guy Slips And Faceplants To Ground While Skateboarding On Ramp - 1178157



Snowboard Fail





Guy Faceplants to Snow and Rolls Over While Attempting Snowboarding Trick - 1173727



Verglas Fail





Girl Slips on Patch of Ice and Slams Hard on her Back Right Outside the Front Door - 1178286

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:51:34