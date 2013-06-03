Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
psikopate
Ghalia Volt - One Woman Band
 1  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 03/06/2013 14:16
Post(s): 424
Karma: 860

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:37:32
Signaler

Avaruus
Re: Ghalia Volt - One Woman Band
 0  #2
Pavé César
Inscrit: 10/02/2018 18:13
Post(s): 8949
Karma: 8026
Je suis très loin d'être un expert, mais son jeu de gratte n'est pas bof bof ? Je le trouve beaucoup trop mécanique. Non ?


Ça reste une belle perf, et elle a une sacré voix !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:40:27
Signaler


