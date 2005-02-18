Un léopard et rottweiler dans la neige



Un petit coup d'oeil ici:



Hello, I'm Luna the black leopard



Contexte:

Luna is a black leopard or a black panther as it is also called. She was born in a traveling zoo, where Luna’s mother has refused to feed her on the seventh day after the birth. The zoo employees did not immediately notice that the kitten was thrown out of the nest, and it has led to unfavorable consequences. I was asked to take care of the kitten, because I already had a similar experience, and I was territorially closest to the zoo. I agreed to take care of her, and then decided to redeem Luna. (the zoo's management planned to sell her, and it was highly likely that Luna would not have received the necessary care and veterinary control that She needed at that time)

Luna has been with me since the eighth day after I was born. This child has been through a lot of trials and still has some health problems, but the trend is quite good, and in a few years all the existing problems should disappear, this is the optimistic attitude of the specialists who are watching us. At the moment, she needs to take some supportive medications, active supplements, follow a diet and proper physical activity. I hope we will stay together with Luna forever.



