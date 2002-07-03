Elle offre un boxer original à son copain



"if this doesn't make you smile you're broken"



Hem... c'est mal formulé à mon avis.



"If this doesn't make you smile, you're not an absolute beauf and this is actually something good"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:27:02