Deux pigeons en poussent un troisième devant le métro
4 #1
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8532
Karma: 3749
Ou alors le troisième pigeon est une pigeonne et elle en a marre d'être harcelée...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:09:08
|Wiliwilliam
0 #2
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 31775
Karma: 9987
Moi je suis surtout terrorisé par le goret que l'on est en train d'égorger hors-champ.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:00:59
