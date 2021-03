🤖 Joe Biden trébuche en montant dans Air Force One

J'aime glander ici Inscrit: 10/12/2013 17:51 Post(s): 5808 Karma: 6343





"The United States does not have the qualification that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength." "The United States does not have the qualification that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength." https://t.co/0dODoteOyW

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:34:32