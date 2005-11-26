|Skwatek
|
Homme vs Chaton
|
2 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 43738
Karma: 20216
|
Un petit chaton demande de l'attention à un homme qui nettoie un ventilateur, et un chat, c'est têtu !
Attention Craving Kitty Keeps Man from Fixing Fan || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:51:55
|Signaler
|Surzurois
|
0 #2
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/09/2010 09:58
Post(s): 4100
Karma: 3630
|
Oh bordel j'ai le même à la maison, ça peut être insupportable un chaton
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:58:12
|Signaler