Skwatek
Homme vs Chaton
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 43738
Karma: 20216
Un petit chaton demande de l'attention à un homme qui nettoie un ventilateur, et un chat, c'est têtu !


Attention Craving Kitty Keeps Man from Fixing Fan || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:51:55
Signaler

Surzurois
Re: Homme vs Chaton
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/09/2010 09:58
Post(s): 4100
Karma: 3630
Oh bordel j'ai le même à la maison, ça peut être insupportable un chaton 😁

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:58:12
Signaler


