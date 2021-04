Feux de Saint-Elme sur un avion

Je poste trop Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 43817 Karma: 20313









Mike Olbinski - Absolutely incredible capture of St. Elmo’s Fire last night by my good buddy @Scuba_F16. He was piloting a Boeing 767 somewhere over Georgia and this crazy weather phenomenon started happening. Never seen it before! Des feux de Saint-Elme sur le cockpit d'un avion Boeing 767.Mike Olbinski - Absolutely incredible capture of St. Elmo’s Fire last night by my good buddy @Scuba_F16. He was piloting a Boeing 767 somewhere over Georgia and this crazy weather phenomenon started happening. Never seen it before!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:33:34