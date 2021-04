Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 70059 Karma: 32505







Plane crash lands during Cocoa Beach Air Show





World War Two Plane Lands Close to Shore at Busy Beach During Florida Air Show





Cocoa Beach Airshow Crash Landing





Pilot Climbs to Safety After Landing Close to Shore During Florida Air Show Un avion atterrit sur une plage à Cocoa Beach en FloridePlane crash lands during Cocoa Beach Air ShowWorld War Two Plane Lands Close to Shore at Busy Beach During Florida Air Show Facebook Cocoa Beach Airshow Crash LandingPilot Climbs to Safety After Landing Close to Shore During Florida Air Show

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:23:32