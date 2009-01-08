Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Kilroy1
Un lâché de corde magnifique
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 15064
Karma: 12114

Woman Trying to Rope Swing Faceplants Into Muddy Water - 1160664

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:42:57
Signaler

Variel
Re: Un lâché de corde magnifique
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 13792
Karma: 4945
En termes maritimes, on appelle ça un lancement…

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:46:05
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Un lâché de corde magnifique
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 11675
Karma: 3586
On voit bien que les pauvres bras ont bien du mal à tenir le truc. Beau plat en tout cas !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:04:57
Signaler


