Koreus
[FAIL] Skateboard + Arbre + Trottinette + Faceplant
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 70226
Karma: 32662
Skateboard Nutshot


Guy Hurts Himself in Crotch With Edge of Skateboard While Attempting to Perform Trick - 1188155

Arbre vs Maison


Guy Cuts Tree Which Accidentally Falls Down on the Roof of House - 1193549

Trottinette Fail


Girl Loses Balance and Falls While Speedily Riding Electric Scooter - 1186397

Faceplant dans le sable


Little Girl Faceplants in Sand After Attempting to Perform Front Flip Off Rail - 1187864

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:34:18
Signaler


