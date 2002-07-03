[FAIL] Skateboard + Arbre + Trottinette + Faceplant



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 70226 Karma: 32662

Skateboard Nutshot





Guy Hurts Himself in Crotch With Edge of Skateboard While Attempting to Perform Trick - 1188155



Arbre vs Maison





Guy Cuts Tree Which Accidentally Falls Down on the Roof of House - 1193549



Trottinette Fail





Girl Loses Balance and Falls While Speedily Riding Electric Scooter - 1186397



Faceplant dans le sable





Little Girl Faceplants in Sand After Attempting to Perform Front Flip Off Rail - 1187864

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:34:18