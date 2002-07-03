[FAIL] Skateboard + Arbre + Trottinette + Faceplant
2 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 70226
Karma: 32662
Skateboard Nutshot
Guy Hurts Himself in Crotch With Edge of Skateboard While Attempting to Perform Trick - 1188155
Arbre vs Maison
Guy Cuts Tree Which Accidentally Falls Down on the Roof of House - 1193549
Trottinette Fail
Girl Loses Balance and Falls While Speedily Riding Electric Scooter - 1186397
Faceplant dans le sable
Little Girl Faceplants in Sand After Attempting to Perform Front Flip Off Rail - 1187864
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:34:18
