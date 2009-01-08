|THSSS
Deux façons d’appréhender un chat
Inscrit: 23/09/2018
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:04:23
|Variel
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009
Mon chat pareil, je le ramasse comme je veux, quand toi tu te feras démolir avant de le toucher.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:28:01
|Kilroy1
Inscrit: 09/10/2011
@Variel Pareil
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:50:11
