THSSS
Deux façons d’appréhender un chat
Inscrit: 23/09/2018
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:04:23
Variel
Re: Deux façons d’appréhender un chat
Inscrit: 08/01/2009
Mon chat pareil, je le ramasse comme je veux, quand toi tu te feras démolir avant de le toucher.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:28:01
Kilroy1
Re: Deux façons d’appréhender un chat
Inscrit: 09/10/2011
@Variel Pareil

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:50:11
