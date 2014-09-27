|THSSS
|
Le dîner se répand sur le tarmac
|
1 #1
|
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 23/09/2018 18:37
Post(s): 392
Karma: 481
|
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:36:16
|Signaler
|FMJ65
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 11969
Karma: 3663
|
DJP il me semble. Ou alors scène identique.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:28:22
|Signaler
|THSSS
|
0 #3
|
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 23/09/2018 18:37
Post(s): 392
Karma: 481
|
@FMJ65
shhhhhh!!! sur un mal entendu ça peut passer...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:41:02
|Signaler