Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



LeFreund
Un koala fait un clin d'oeil
 1  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 4578
Karma: 12124
Un koala fait un clin d'oeil :


Australia - Have you ever been winked at by a #Koala? 😉 Visitors to #CooberrieWildlifeSanctuary in @Queensland have! What started as a botanical garden, is now a wildlife park that animals like this fella call home. #seeaustralia, #thisisqueensland, #holidayherethisyear
Source Twitter

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:32:01
Signaler

Skwatek
Re: Un koala fait un clin d'oeil
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 44147
Karma: 20761
Il s'est pris pour un train ou quoi ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:33:48
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.