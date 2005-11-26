

Je masterise ! Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10 Post(s): 4578 Karma: 12124







Australia - Have you ever been winked at by a #Koala? Visitors to #CooberrieWildlifeSanctuary in @Queensland have! What started as a botanical garden, is now a wildlife park that animals like this fella call home. #seeaustralia, #thisisqueensland, #holidayherethisyear

Source Twitter Un koala fait un clin d'oeil :Australia - Have you ever been winked at by a #Koala?Visitors to #CooberrieWildlifeSanctuary in @Queensland have! What started as a botanical garden, is now a wildlife park that animals like this fella call home. #seeaustralia, #thisisqueensland, #holidayherethisyear

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:32:01