Earthshaker
Remix "Chicken in the corn"
 1  #1
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 09/01/2017 20:56
Post(s): 95
Karma: 226
La chaine Youtube "The Kiffness" à remixé la chanson "Chicken in the Corn"




Brushy One String & The Kiffness - Chicken in the Corn (House Remix) [Official Video]



vidéo originale:



La vidéo est déjà passée : https://www.koreus.com/video/brushy-one-string-guitare.html

Brushy One String | Chicken in The Corn (Official Video)


C'est la même personne qui avait remixé le chat dernièrement

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 01:04:23
