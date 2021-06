[FAIL] Glissade + Oculus VR + Piscine + Vache

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 70688 Karma: 33043

Glissade Fail





Girl Slips And Falls On Her Back While Walking On Icy Patch Outside House - 1169377





Dad on Bike Fumbles down Front Porch || ViralHog



Oculus VR Fail





Girl fall while playing oculus VR - 1204803



Piscine Fail





Poolside Plunge Doesn't Go As Planned || ViralHog



Vache





Guy Falls Off Cow as They Start Running While He Rode on Them - 1195684

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:38:07