Dennis - Oops! There’s even more images from the takeoff that I missed in my previous post. Here's the entire flight 8 image sequence from Sol 120. #MarsHelicopter Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech Dennis - Oops! There’s even more images from the takeoff that I missed in my previous post. Here's the entire flight 8 image sequence from Sol 120. #MarsHelicopter Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

