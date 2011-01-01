Chien pose sa tête + chien surveillant + oiseau se ballade voiture + chien propre dans la boue



Je suis accro Inscrit: 26/05 17:30:12 Post(s): 611 Karma: 633



Dog Reaction to "Put Your Hand in Front of Your Child and See What They Do"





Dog Hilariously Looking At Owner Like It Knows Something





Talking bird shows up and wants to take a ride in the car!





Dog surprises owner by suddenly laying down and playing in a mud puddle!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:36:05