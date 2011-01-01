Chien pose sa tête + chien surveillant + oiseau se ballade voiture + chien propre dans la boue
1 #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 26/05 17:30:12
Post(s): 611
Karma: 633
Dog Reaction to "Put Your Hand in Front of Your Child and See What They Do"
Dog Hilariously Looking At Owner Like It Knows Something
Talking bird shows up and wants to take a ride in the car!
Dog surprises owner by suddenly laying down and playing in a mud puddle!
