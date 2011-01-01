Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Ze-GIF
Chien pose sa tête + chien surveillant + oiseau se ballade voiture + chien propre dans la boue
 1  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 26/05 17:30:12
Post(s): 611
Karma: 633

Dog Reaction to "Put Your Hand in Front of Your Child and See What They Do"


Dog Hilariously Looking At Owner Like It Knows Something


Talking bird shows up and wants to take a ride in the car!


Dog surprises owner by suddenly laying down and playing in a mud puddle!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:36:05
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.