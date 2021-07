J'aime glander ici Inscrit: 17/02/2008 20:35 Post(s): 6136 Karma: 1600





Jordan Nelson - Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:03:00