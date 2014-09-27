Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Accident d'hélicoptère sur le toit d'un hôpital à Katmandou + elle emmène ses chiens en ballade
 1  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 26/05 17:30:12
Post(s): 695
Karma: 681

Helicopter crash on the roof - heliport of a hospital in Kathmandu


Woman shows how 13 large dogs load up in her truck after a walk!

Contribution le : Hier 23:22:27
FMJ65
Re: Accident d'hélicoptère sur le toit d'un hôpital à Katmandou + elle emmène ses chiens en ballade
 1  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 12611
Karma: 3865
1. Heureusement la marche n'était pas trop haute. J'ai quand même eu un petit frisson !

2. Ce budget croquettes !!!

Contribution le : Hier 23:54:35
