[FAIL] Pogo stick + Courses + Chien + Skateboard
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71079
Karma: 33349
Faceplant en pogo stick


Guy Falls Face First to Ground While Bouncing on Pogo Stick - 1213238

Courses


Man Carrying Groceries Into the House Falls Face First at the Front Door - 1212737

Chien Fail


Dog Runs Into Guy and Knocks him Down to the Ground - 1188903

Skateboard Fail


Skateboarder Attempting to Grind Over Handrail Slips and Falls Face First to the Ground - 1189271

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:43:49
FMJ65
Re: [FAIL] Pogo stick
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 12623
Karma: 3870
Je comprends même pas comment il a pu en arriver là ?!
En tout cas, le chien compatit, c'est déjà ça !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:16:43
