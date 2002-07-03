|Koreus
[FAIL] Pogo stick + Courses + Chien + Skateboard
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Faceplant en pogo stick
Guy Falls Face First to Ground While Bouncing on Pogo Stick - 1213238
Courses
Man Carrying Groceries Into the House Falls Face First at the Front Door - 1212737
Chien Fail
Dog Runs Into Guy and Knocks him Down to the Ground - 1188903
Skateboard Fail
Skateboarder Attempting to Grind Over Handrail Slips and Falls Face First to the Ground - 1189271
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:43:49
FMJ65
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 12623
Je comprends même pas comment il a pu en arriver là ?!
En tout cas, le chien compatit, c'est déjà ça !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:16:43
