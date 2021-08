[FAIL] Cheval + Luge + Escabeau + Saut

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 71333 Karma: 33633

Cheval Fail





Horse Trips on Wooden Fence While Jumping Over it - 1219205



Luge Fail





Drunk Girl Knocks Down Her Boyfriend After Missing Her Dog by Close Margin While Sledding - 1229217



Escabeau





Guy on Ladder Falls From Considerable Height While Clearing Drain Line - 1221750



Saut Fail





Guy Falls in Water After Attempting to Jump on Water Plant Inside Pond - 1221664

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:58:05