[FAIL] Haltères + Tricycle + Glissade + Monocycle

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 71351 Karma: 33656

Haltères Fail





Guy Falls Backwards While Trying to do Weightlifting - 1220132



Tricycle Fail





Guy Riding on Tricycle Falls Over Sideways on the Road While Being Pulled Behind Truck - 1221594



Glissade Fail





Woman Slips and Falls Down Wooden Stairs on the Porch - 1221626



Monocycle Fail





Man Falls and Hits His Crotch on Railing While Attempting Tricks With Unicycle - 1216150

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:31:57