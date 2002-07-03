|Koreus
|
[FAIL] Pancarte + Chien + Ballon + Mixeur
|
1 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71351
Karma: 33657
|
Pancarte Fail
Guy Falls on his Back Trying to Hold Heavy Signpost - 1237546
Chien Fail
Pet Dog Falls Back Into Creek After Successfully Crossing It - 1218655
Ballon Fail
Mom Accidentally Gets Hit in the Face With Volleyball During Daughter's Practice - 1217879
Mixeur Fail
Worker Making Drink in Blender Uses the Wrong Settings and it Explodes All Over him - 1208296
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:34:57
|Signaler