Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
[FAIL] Pancarte + Chien + Ballon + Mixeur
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71351
Karma: 33657
Pancarte Fail


Guy Falls on his Back Trying to Hold Heavy Signpost - 1237546

Chien Fail


Pet Dog Falls Back Into Creek After Successfully Crossing It - 1218655

Ballon Fail


Mom Accidentally Gets Hit in the Face With Volleyball During Daughter's Practice - 1217879

Mixeur Fail


Worker Making Drink in Blender Uses the Wrong Settings and it Explodes All Over him - 1208296

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:34:57
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.