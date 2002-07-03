[FAIL] Pancarte + Chien + Ballon + Mixeur



Pancarte Fail





Guy Falls on his Back Trying to Hold Heavy Signpost - 1237546



Chien Fail





Pet Dog Falls Back Into Creek After Successfully Crossing It - 1218655



Ballon Fail





Mom Accidentally Gets Hit in the Face With Volleyball During Daughter's Practice - 1217879



Mixeur Fail





Worker Making Drink in Blender Uses the Wrong Settings and it Explodes All Over him - 1208296

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:34:57