Koreus
Il pousse une chansonnette chez le coiffeur
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71360
Karma: 33697
Le vieil homme ne l'en croyait pas capable


The older guy didn’t think I could pull off a Sam Cooke song #achangegonnacome

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:27
Signaler

-Flo-
Re: Il pousse une chansonnette chez le coiffeur
 0  #2
Kollossal
Inscrit: 08/01/2005 13:41
Post(s): 13067
Karma: 7406
Double claquette d’or dans la catégorie « interprétation masculine », tout de même.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:16:32
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Il pousse une chansonnette chez le coiffeur
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 12815
Karma: 3947
Il chante le gus .....

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:25:11
Signaler


