Il pousse une chansonnette chez le coiffeur
#1
Webhamster
Le vieil homme ne l'en croyait pas capable
The older guy didn’t think I could pull off a Sam Cooke song #achangegonnacome
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:27
|-Flo-
#2
Kollossal
Double claquette d’or dans la catégorie « interprétation masculine », tout de même.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:16:32
|FMJ65
#3
Je poste trop
Il chante le gus .....
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:25:11
