THSSS
Participation aux frais par NFC + Un chiot et un poulet + Inondation
 7  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 23/09/2018 18:37
Post(s): 950
Karma: 1708
Preuve par l'exemple de l'utilité d'une protection anti RFID/NFC



Un chiot tente de communiquer avec un coq



L'eau force le passage au travers d'une propriété lors d'une inondation

! Baissez le volume...
! Baissez le volume...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:12:44
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Participation aux frais par NFC + Un chiot et un poulet + Inondation
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 12823
Karma: 3948
3. Ca c'est de l'inondation ???!!!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:19:43
Signaler

azertyuiop69
Re: Participation aux frais par NFC + Un chiot et un poulet + Inondation
 0  #3
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 06/07/2009 10:41
Post(s): 889
Karma: 1135
Trop drôle la 1 ! Il a un air de « oups Samantha » en plus 😄😄😄

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:44:10
Signaler


