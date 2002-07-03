Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
Sa grand-mère lui a appris ce tour + Un shat punit un chien
 4  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71405
Karma: 33746
Sa grand-mère lui a appris ce tour


Grandma taught me this

Un shat punit un chien car il gratte le canapé


Cat Chastises Dog for Digging || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:45:35
Signaler

Olyer
Re: Ca grand-mère lui a appris ce tour
 0  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 22/05/2015 14:25
Post(s): 1288
Karma: 1525
SA alors...😅

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:47:37
Signaler

AshySlashy
Re: Ca grand-mère lui a appris ce tour
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/04/2007 11:48
Post(s): 7471
Karma: 835
Citation :

@Koreus a écrit:
Ca grand-mère lui a appris ce tour


ipfs QmdvgPh4sKquKimskN6jJmTTnWYoDBBbH7KSF3rXDQGU6P

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:49:38
Signaler

Koreus
Re: Sa grand-mère lui a appris ce tour + Un shat punit un chien
 0  #4
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71405
Karma: 33746
J'ai corrigé, oops 🙂

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:51:25
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.