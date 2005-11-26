Accrocher ses clés à un porte-clés mural + Chute d'un motard pendant une course
|Skwatek
|
Accrocher ses clés à un porte-clés mural + Chute d'un motard pendant une course
|
4 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 44727
Karma: 21667
|
Un homme essaie d'accrocher ses clés au porte-clés mural de sa maison.
His First Attempt Was Habit, the Rest Was Strictly About Pride || ViralHog
Le pilote Trevor Standish glisse devant un autre motard après avoir chuté pendant une course.
MotoAmerica - . @pure_racing's @TrevorStandish_ had a bit of pure luck when he crashed while braking during the wet Twins Cup race at @BarberMotorPark. He slid off the track and narrowly escaped getting clipped by @Hayden_259. @GEICO Motorcycle
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:43
|Signaler