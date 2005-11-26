Accrocher ses clés à un porte-clés mural + Chute d'un motard pendant une course



Je poste trop Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 44727 Karma: 21667







His First Attempt Was Habit, the Rest Was Strictly About Pride || ViralHog





Le pilote Trevor Standish glisse devant un autre motard après avoir chuté pendant une course.







MotoAmerica - . @pure_racing's @TrevorStandish_ had a bit of pure luck when he crashed while braking during the wet Twins Cup race at @BarberMotorPark. He slid off the track and narrowly escaped getting clipped by @Hayden_259. @GEICO Motorcycle

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:43