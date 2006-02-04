|Kilroy1
Cheval malin
1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 16020
Karma: 14052
Pour chopper du foin hors de portée
Greedy Horse Stretches his Neck From Underneath Stall Guard and Grabs Hay - 1216144
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:40:34
Ptiteuf69
0
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 04/02/2006 22:16
Post(s): 626
Karma: 58
@Kilroy1
Ça m’a directement fait penser à la fameuse scène de prison dans Hot Shots
Hot Shots Part Deux-Prison keys scene!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:53:03
