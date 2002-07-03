Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
[FAIL] Escalier + Marche arrière + VR + Chauve-souris
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71798
Karma: 34269
Escalier Fail


Woman Stumbles and Falls Down Stairs During Wedding Rehearsal - 1260005

Marche arrière Fail


Two Cars in Parking Lot Collide While Backing up Towards Each Other - 1263463

Donner un coup de poing à une télé


Man Punches TV Screen While Playing VR Game - 1261414

Attraper une chauve-souris


Catching a Bat Ends in Backwards Tumble || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:41:20
Signaler


