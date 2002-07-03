[FAIL] Escalier + Marche arrière + VR + Chauve-souris
[FAIL] Escalier + Marche arrière + VR + Chauve-souris
1 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71798
Karma: 34269
Escalier Fail
Woman Stumbles and Falls Down Stairs During Wedding Rehearsal - 1260005
Marche arrière Fail
Two Cars in Parking Lot Collide While Backing up Towards Each Other - 1263463
Donner un coup de poing à une télé
Man Punches TV Screen While Playing VR Game - 1261414
Attraper une chauve-souris
Catching a Bat Ends in Backwards Tumble || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:41:20
