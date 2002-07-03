|Koreus
Comment je construirais une pyramide
Webhamster
Un YouTuber nous montre comment il construirait une pyramide
How I Would Build The Great Pyramids
|Kendaar
Je masterise !
tres interessant, une approche pour imaginer comment ils faisaient qui me semble tout a fait plausible et meme bien plus realiste que tout ce qui a pu etre imaginer jusqu'alors bravo a ce monsieur
