Koreus
Comment je construirais une pyramide
 3  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71918
Karma: 34399
Un YouTuber nous montre comment il construirait une pyramide


How I Would Build The Great Pyramids

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:03:24
Kendaar
Re: Comment je construirais une pyramide
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 18/04/2017 14:20
Post(s): 2187
Karma: 1277
tres interessant, une approche pour imaginer comment ils faisaient qui me semble tout a fait plausible et meme bien plus realiste que tout ce qui a pu etre imaginer jusqu'alors 🙂 bravo a ce monsieur 🙂

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:51:05
